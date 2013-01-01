Wild Coast Heat

a frame grab from last weekend's Ultra 4 Stampede. watch the highlights here: http://t.co/znLEfpmju1 http://t.co/EgWoRKWAgb
A 26 minute show featuring Dave & Steve Fisher, with Andrew Pollock, as they travel the 'Wild Coast' of South Africa in search of epic winter surf. This section of coastline, formally known as the Transkei, is renowned for it's beauty and rich culture. Join the team as they capture their adventure!
